CRADLE OF FILTH Urges UK Metal Fans To Sign Petition For Europe-Wide Visa-Free Work Permits For Touring

In the wake of Brexit, which saw the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union on January 31st, 2020, UK-based musicians are faced with increased costs for touring / work visas once the current global pandemic has been brought under control and live music is able to return. Cradle Of Filth have posted a bried message on social media:

"If you are a UK resident please sign this so that the music industry isn’t destroyed any further! Petition: Seek Europe-wide Visa-free work permit for Touring professionals and Artists: Parliament.uk/Petitions."

According to the page, British Parliament considers all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate. At press time the petition had 222,286 signatures.

Cradle Of Filth were scheduled to perform a live stream concert from St. Mary's Church, Colchester Art Centre, England on the auspicious date of October 30, 2020. It had been promoted as a vicious, delicious, certainly mal-nutritious performance showcasing the band’s new keyboardist and backing singer, as well as a slew of graveyard hits both past, present and possibly future. In short, the ultimate Nightmare before Halloween!

Unfortunately, those came to a screeching halt, as Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth explained:

"Due to the ongoing Covid crisis and the uncertainty of travel, we unfortunately need to move the date of our live stream event. With band members residing outside of and throughout the UK, there was a real chance of quarantine or travel issues. The new show date is February 20, 2021. All tickets remain valid and everyone who bought one is automatically entered in to win a custom Cradle Of Filth Midian guitar worth over $2,000. Sorry for any inconvenience, the show will be an epic event not to be missed!”

The live stream has been moved to an undisclosed bigger venue, with twice the production. Tickets are available at this location.