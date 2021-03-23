CRASH MIDNIGHT Reopens Las Vegas Music Scene With #ROCKNROLLISBACK Concert Event

Crash Midnight will headline the grand reopening of Fremont Country Club in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday April 3. This show marks the first attended rock concert to be held at a major venue in Las Vegas since the shutdown began. The show sold out in a matter of hours after being announced live on the local NBC and ABC affiliates. Due to the overwhelming demand, a second show has been added Friday April 23. Tickets will go on sale later this week - more info available at CrashMidnight.com.

Singer Shaun Soho comments: "The downtown Fremont Street scene in Vegas has really exploded over the last couple years, aside from everything that happened with this shutdown. We're looking forward to being part of getting things back up on their feet again."

Guitarist Alex Donaldson: "Yeah nearly every bar on that street plays rock ‘n' roll - Corduroy, The Griffin, Commonwealth - it's everywhere up and down the street."

Soho: "It's good for a band like us and that's a big part of why we've made the two clubs, Fremont Country Club and Backstage Bar & Billiards, like our home base. The owners, Carlos and Ava, really embraced us and what we were doing. They've been pretty cool and offered us a residency that kicks off with us headlining the reopening of their big club FCC.

Donaldson: "We weren't sure what to expect when the show was announced, but it was awesome to see how quickly those tickets sold out. People are ready to get back out and see shows again. It's pretty special for us to be the band that gets to kick that off."

Soho: "We're also doing a lot of new material. We'll be testing out a new song that we're almost done recording right now and we have some other special guests joining us during the set. It's going to be a good night. The support bands, Mojave Sun and True Grit, bring a lot of talent and energy as well. I think people are going to dig it."

Fremont Country Club Venue Owners Carlos "Big Daddy" Adley and Ava Berman: "We felt that the first show to reopen our club had to be for the locals in our city and Crash Midnight, being a hometown favorite, was the perfect fit! That was clearly apparent when the show sold out within hours of tickets going on sale. These guys are the Vegas music scene."

Crash Midnight recently issued their new single “Killing Time”. Listen below:

(Top photo: Bianca Velayo)