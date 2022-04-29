CRASHDÏET Release Automaton Album Today; "Powerline" Single / Video Featuring STEEL PANTHER Vocalist MICHAEL STARR Streaming

Glam metal / sleaze rock merchants CrashDïet released their new album, Automaton, today (April 29th). It is available now on digital platforms and CD via Crusader Records/Golden Robot Records. The limited-edition coloured vinyl is due for release on September 9.

To celebrate the release of Automaton, CrashDïet have unveiled a video clip for the track "Powerline" featuring the one and only Michael Starr, vocalist of Steel Panther.

Automaton artwork and tracklisting:

"Automaton"

"Together Whatever"

"Shine On"

"No Man's Land"

"Darker Minds"

"Dead Crusade"

"Powerline" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Resurrection Of The Damned"

"We Die Hard"

"Shell Shock"

"Unbroken"

"I Can't Move On (Without You)"

"No Man's Land" Lyric Video:

"Together Whatever"