CRAWLING CHAOS - New Album, Wyrd, Due In March; First Single / Video "Nails Of Fate" Streaming Now

Crawling Chaos will release their new album, Wyrd, on March 28, 2025, via Time To Kill Records. This release marks an important milestone in the band’s career, further solidifying their position within the melodic death metal scene.

The video for the first single "Nails Of Fate" can be seen below.

The band commented: "'Nails Of Fate' is an ode to the Norns of Norse mythology. The lyrics, freely adapted from the renowned Sigrdrífumál, are conceived as a kind of runic spread where the winter triad—Hagalaz, Nauthiz, and Isa—is cast. These three runes mark the beginning of Heimdall’s Ætt and are associated with Urd, Skuld, and Verdandi. In addition to twisting the threads of fate to shape the destiny of the individuals, these mythological figures also used to carve runes in order to keep a sort of cosmic chronicle of the entire universe. It is said that, as a symbol of the power they wielded over fate, the runes were even engraved on their nails."

Wyrd, the third studio album by Crawling Chaos, is an anthology-based work centered around a series of archetypes connected to the concepts of destiny, fate, and becoming. In Northern European culture, these ideas are encapsulated in the term wyrd, contrasting with notions of free will and self-determination.

The central theme is developed across the album’s ten tracks, following a narrative thread that weaves together some of the most fascinating female figures from classical mythology, European folklore, and history. These include the Norse Norns, the witches from Macbeth serving Hecate, the Greco-Roman Furies, and the fearsome Thessalian necromancers. As in the band’s previous works, Wyrd is filled with literary references and Easter eggs, offering subtle nods to the most curious listeners.

Musically, Crawling Chaos achieves further evolution with Wyrd, crafting a blend of groovy and melodic death metal that balances intricate technical flourishes with a strong focus on the classic concept of riff and song. The sound is polished yet retains raw power, showcasing the band's roots while pushing their sonic boundaries. This refined approach highlights their attention to songwriting, creating a powerful and authentic experience that bridges their older background with a modern and dynamic edge.

Tracklisting:

"The Garden Of The Earthly Delights (Part I)"

"Three Times Three"

"Nails Of Fate"

"Veiled In Secrets"

"Torches Ablaze"

"Necromancer"

"Nomen Omen"

"To The Furies"

"Witch-Hunt"

"The Garden Of The Earthly Delights (Part II)"

Crawling Chaos is:

Manuel Guerrieri – “MG” - guitars, vocals

Andrea Velli – “Shub” - guitars, backing vocals

William Leardini – “Will” - fretless bass

Edoardo Velli – “Yog” - drums

For further details, visit Crawling Chaos on Facebook.