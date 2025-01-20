CRAZY LIXX Unveil New Single "Hunt For Danger"; Music Video Streaming

Swedish hard rockers, Crazy Lixx, unveil their new single, “Hunt For Danger”, taken from their new studio album, Thrill Of The Bite, set for release on February 14 via Frontiers Music Srl. A new video, available below, accompanies the track.

Guitarist Chrisse Olsson comments on the new track: “I'm really excited about our next single and music video release for 'Hunt For Danger', from our upcoming album Thrill Of The Bite. To me, this song is the perfect result of drawing inspiration from all the music I grew up with and all those great bands that influenced me and my musicianship from an early age. A song with a vibe from a time and an era that really made a mark and shaped my life, and still inspires me to make music to this day. When I first pitched this song to the band, I was fairly convinced that they would like it just as much as I do, and I'm extremely proud of the result, and everybody's contribution in making this into what I feel has the potential to become a real Crazy Lixx classic. An obvious choice for a single in my book, and I'm glad the label and the band agreed. This is a song that is sure to take you back in time.”

Watch the new video for "Hunt For Danger":

Vocalist Danny Rexon expresses his enthusiasm for the new album, by saying: “So stoked to finally reveal the news of our upcoming album, set to be released in February 2025. Even though we did release some new songs on the compilation album earlier this year, it has been quite a while since the fans got a proper full length studio album with all originals, but now we can finally announce that that time is soon upon us. And dare I say that this album is one really worth waiting for? Personally, I'm really proud and happy with how it came out and I think that the response to the two singles we've put out so far ('Call Of The Wild' and 'Little Miss Dangerous') gives us a clear indication that our fans seem to agree.”

Since the latest studio album release with Street Lethal back in the winter of 2021, fans have been eager to hear new Crazy Lixx material, and even though the compilation album Two Shots At Glory (2024) gave the listeners some covers, fresh takes on old songs, and a couple of new tracks, this next studio album is what they have all been dying to hear.

Thrill Of The Bite promises to elevate Crazy Lixx’s rock music to new heights. Following the success of their previous album Street Lethal (2021), this new record is packed with powerful anthems, memorable riffs and melodies, electrifying guitar solos, and the larger-than-life sing-along energy that fans have come to expect from the band, delivering what is already shaping up to be one of the bands strongest works in their 20+ year career.

The album features tracks that highlight the band’s ability to balance their nostalgic, sleaze-metal roots with their love for the 80s and early 90s, drawing inspiration from the flamboyant heavy metal and movies of that era alike. Crazy Lixx have teased a few tracks, suggesting a turn to a heavier, riff-driven style while maintaining their signature melodic choruses and glam-influenced attitude.

With Thrill Of The Bite, Crazy Lixx are poised to continue their reign as one of Sweden’s premier retro hard rock bands, solidifying their legacy in the global scene while pushing their creative boundaries even further.

Pre-order Thrill Of The Bite here.

Thrill Of The Bite tracklisting:

"Highway Hurricane"

"Who Said Rock N' Roll Is Dead"

"Little Miss Dangerous"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Recipe For Revolution"

"Run Run Wild"

"Midnight Rebels"

"Hunt For Danger"

"Final Warning"

"Stick It Out"

"Midnight Rebels" video:

"Little Miss Dangerous" video:

"Call Of The Wild" video:

Crazy Lixx are a Swedish heavy metal / hair metal / hard rock band hailing from Malmö, Sweden formed in 2002. Known for their energetic performances, catchy hooks, and an unapologetic revival of the glam metal sound from the late 80s, Crazy Lixx has become a flagship of the New Wave of Swedish Sleaze Metal. The band draws inspiration from acts like Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Alice Cooper, Ratt, Skid Row and Guns N’ Roses, creating a perfect blend of melodic hard rock with modern production values and a keen eye (and ear) for 80s and 90s nostalgia.

Crazy Lixx first gained global recognition with their breakthrough albums Loud Minority (2007), New Religion (2010) and Crazy Lixx (2014), including hits like “Blame It On Love”, “21 'Til I Die”, “Hell Raising Women” and “Girls Of The 80s”, who have all become favorites among the fans and classics in the modern hair metal community.

The band’s lineup has evolved over the years, but it is led by founder and frontman Danny Rexon, whose vocals, songwriting and music production skills are the driving force behind the group. Alongside him, the band currently consists of bassist and creative sidekick Jens Anderson, guitarists Jens Lundgren and Chrisse Olsson, and the newest addition in the form of drummer Robin Nilsson.

Crazy Lixx are:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Jens Lundgren - Guitar

Chrisse Olsson - Guitar

Jens Andersson - Bass

Robin Nilsson - Drums

(Photo - Nils Sjöholm)