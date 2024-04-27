CREAM Classic "Sunshine Of Your Love" Gets The Latin Treatment By POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Vocalist ROBYN ADELE ANDERSON; One Take Live Video Streaming

Cream classic "Sunshine Of Your Love" has been given the bluegrass treatment by Postmodern Jukebox vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson and her band. Check out this new rendition of the song below.

Robyn: "This was my first time having three horns on a video and it took everything to a whole other level! So happy to have my bestie, Emily Pecoraro, on saxophone to help turn this ‘60s groovy tune into a Latin dance number."

"Sunshine Of Your Love" is taken from Cream's best-selling second album, Disraeli Gears, released in November 1967.

Cream legend Jack Bruce's Smiles And Grins, Broadcast Sessions 1970-2001 was released on March 29 in a 4CD/2Blu-Ray Video remastered box set.

The set features all the surviving BBC radio and television appearances made by Jack between 1970 and 2001, along with a wonderful un-broadcast session recorded for the German TV show Beat Club by Lifetime (also featuring Tony Williams, John McLaughlin and Larry Young) filmed around the time of the album “Turn it Over”.

The BBC material includes two legendary In Concert recordings. The first concert dates from 1971 (with friends Chris Spedding, Graham Bond, John Marshall and Art Themen) and is included in its entirety with the full 18-minute version of “Powerhouse Sod” presented on CD for the first time, the second concert dates from 1977 and features the band Jack assembled for the “How’s Tricks” album. Also featured are both audio and video recordings of the 1975 Old Grey Whistle Test special concert with Jack’s band featuring Carla Bley, Mick Taylor, Ronnie Leahy and Bruce Gary. The set also includes a concert from 1981 recorded for The Old Grey Whistle Test, a TV appearance from 1982 and the complete Jazz in Britain sessions from 1971 and 1978 featuring Jack Bruce, Jon Hiseman and John Surman, along with a session for Later with Jools Holland from 2001.

Smiles & Grins is the most comprehensive collection of Jack’s broadcast sessions ever released and it includes an illustrated booklet and essay – a fitting celebration of the musical legacy of Jack Bruce, a much-missed master of his craft.

