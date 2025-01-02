CREAM, YES, THE BAND Members To Be Honoured At Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Hall Of Fame Induction 2025; VINNY APPICE, JOEL HOEKSTRA, BUMBLEFOOT And Others Confirmed

The Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Tuesday, February 25 at Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp founder, David Fishof, has issued the following:

"We are thrilled to announce the 2nd Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp Hall of Fame Celebration, taking place at the iconic Whisky a Go Go on February 25th. This special evening honours ten incredible campers who, after attending Rock Camp, have taken their musical aspirations to the next level. Their dedication and passion for music inspire us all. The honourees will be announced next week, so stay tuned!

"We will also recognize a select group of superstar mentors who have gone above and beyond to teach, guide, and inspire our campers. These rock legends exemplify the true spirit of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, and we’re proud to celebrate their contributions.

"The night will feature a jaw-dropping jam session with our inductees and rock stars, including:

- Darryl Jones – Rolling Stones

- Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis – Slash and Guns N’ Roses

- Joel Hoekstra – Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Whitesnake

- Derek St. Holmes – Ted Nugent

- Vinny Appice – Black Sabbath

- Eva Gardner – P!nk

- Bumblefoot – Guns N’ Roses

- Britt Lightning - Vixen

"We will also celebrate the memory of these legendary artists who made a lasting impact on rock and roll:

- Jack Bruce – Cream

- Alan White – Yes

- Jeff Foskett – The Beach Boys

- Levon Helm – The Band

- Ginger Baker – Cream

"This event will benefit the Rock Fantasy Dreams Foundation, which was started by past campers to provide opportunities for musicians who cannot afford to attend Rock Camp. The foundation continues to fulfill dreams by offering young musicians instruments and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to jam with their heroes.

" Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music, inspiration, and celebration. Reserve your spot today. Get tickets here.

"Let’s come together to honor these incredible artists and celebrate the power of music to transform lives."