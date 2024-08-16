CREED Unveil "Are You Ready?" Music Video 25 Years After Original Song Release

To celebrate the release of the 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Human Clay, Creed are releasing a brand new music video for the album opener, “Are You Ready?”.

The live performance music video was filmed over the first week of the band’s sold out “Summer Of ‘99” tour that is currently running through North America. Creed – comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips – has been playing to capacity audiences, selling over 700,000 tickets, since the tour kicked off on July 17.

Directed by Dan Sturgess, the video for “Are You Ready?” captures the band’s triumphant return to the stage after 12 years and can be seen below:

In September 1999, Creed - a rising rock band from Tallahassee, FL - released their sophomore album, Human Clay. Full of anthemic hits, including “Higher,” “What If,” “Are You Ready?,” and the Grammy-winning “With Arms Wide Open,” Human Clay propelled Creed (Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips) to the top of the Billboard charts, going on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Now available everywhere, the deluxe edition (2CD and digital) features the newly remastered original album, plus a wealth of bonus material, including a complete, never-before-heard concert recording, captured in San Antonio, Texas in 1999. The digital edition of the album offers six additional bonus tracks, including alternate versions of “Higher” and “With Arms Wide Open,” and a cover of the Doors classic “Roadhouse Blues” featuring the Doors guitarist and founding member, Robby Krieger (recorded live at Woodstock '99). The original album can also be found on various limited edition colour pressings.

All formats can be streamed/ordered here.

Released in September 1999, Human Clay cemented Creed as certified superstars, debuting at No.1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for a record-breaking 104 weeks. The album’s first single, “Higher,” spent a whopping 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No.7, and topping the Mainstream Rock and Modern Rock charts for 17 weeks. The 2x Platinum single “With Arms Wide Open,” became Creed’s first No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100—a spot it held for four weeks – and earned the band a Grammy for Best Rock Song and a nod for Best Rock Vocal Performance.

Human Clay has sold over 11 million copies in the US alone, achieving a rare Diamond certification by the RIAA. In 2009, it ranked at No.5 on Billboard’s 200 Albums of the Decade roundup. Today, it remains one of the best-selling albums of all time in the US, while it has sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

Human Clay Deluxe Edition tracklisting (2CD, Digital)

Disc 1

"Are You Ready?

"What If

"Beautiful

"Say I

"Wrong Way

"Faceless Man

"Never Die

"With Arms Wide Open

"Higher

"Wash Away Those Years

"Inside Us All

"With Arms Wide Open (Strings Version)

"Young Grow Old

"To Whom It May Concern

"Is This the End?

"Roadhouse Blues (Live) #

"I'm Eighteen #

"Higher (Radio Edit) #

"With Arms Wide Open (Single Version) #

"What If (Radio Edit) #

"With Arms Wide Open (Acoustic Version) #

Disc 2

"Are You Ready?" (Live) *

"Ode" (Live) *

"Torn" (Live) *

"Beautiful" (Live) *

"Illusion" (Live) *

"Say I" (Live) *

"My Own Prison" (Live) *

"What If" (Live) *

"With Arms Wide Open" (Live) *

"Faceless Man" (Live) *

"What's This Life For" (Live) *

"One" (Live) *

"Higher" (Live) *

Live from San Antonio, TX – 11/4/1999

* previously unreleased

# Expanded digital album only

Human Clay tracklisting (2LP)

Side A

"Are You Ready?"

"What If "

"Beautiful "

"Never Die"

"With Arms Wide Open"

"Higher"

Side B

"Say I"

"Wrong Way"

"Faceless Man"

Side C

"Never Die"

"With Arms Wide Open"

"Higher"



Side D

"Wash Away Those Years"

"Inside Us All"

"With Arms Wide Open" remastered video:

"Higher" remastered video: