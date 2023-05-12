CREEPING DEATH Release “The Common Breed” Video / Single

Texas’ favorite death metal practitioners Creeping Death today unleash their new single, “The Common Breed,” with an accompanying video. The track comes by way of the band’s Boundless Domain LP, set for release on June 16 via MNRK Heavy.

A sophomore slab of spectacular weight, dimension, and might, Boundless Domain was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) and is a certified ripper, top to bottom. In the wake of the passing of local heroes Riley Gale of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age, the band — guitarist Trey Pemberton, singer Reese Alavi, bassist Eric “Rico” Mejia, drummer Lincoln Mullins, and guitarist A.J. Ross, III — found themselves digging back into some of their metallic hardcore favorites. Boundless Domain boasts future death metal classics like the super heavy, fast, and groovy “Intestinal Wrap,” which features George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. “Vitrified Earth” showcases Creeping Death's increasing skills at songcraft, most evident with the cadence and phrasing of Alavi’s vocals while never neglecting the sick riffs. Toward the album’s close, there’s even a bit of a spaced-out atmosphere, with guitar effects, harmonies, and heady time signatures.

Comments Pemberton on “The Common Breed,” “This music video perfectly encapsulates the energy of a Creeping Death show. Making it was a blast, we appreciate all our friends and family coming out and acting a fool for us.”

See all confirmed dates below. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, April 28th at 10 AM, local time.

Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 1 with Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:

June

16 - Vibes Underground – San Antonio, TX

17 - The Rock – El Paso, TX

18 - 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

19 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

20 - Supply & Demand – Long Beach, CA

21 - Kilowatt Bar – San Francisco, CA

23 - Dante's– Portland, OR

24 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA

26 - The Shredder – Boise, ID

27 - Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

28 - The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

29/202389th Street – Oklahoma City, OK * No Fleshrot

July

1 - Mass Movement Community Arts – Tulsa, OK * No Fleshrot

Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 2 with Enforced (July 12 - July 16), Upon Stone, Saintpeeler:

July

10 - Chelsea's Live – Baton Rouge, LA

11 - 40 Watt Club – Athens, GA

12 - The Radio Room – Greenville, SC

13 - The Canal Club – Richmond, VA

14 - Lovedraft's Brewing Co. – Mechanicsburg, PA

15 - The Palladium – Worcester, MA

16 - Amityville Music Hall – Amityville, NY

18 - The Loud – Huntington, WV

19 - Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

20 - Vino's – Little Rock, AR

21 - Tulips FTW – Ft. Worth, TX

Pre-order Boundless Domain here.

Tracklisting:

“Boundless Domain”

“Intestinal Wrap” (feat. Corpsegrinder)

“Vitrified Earth”

“The Parthian Shot”

“Creators Turned Into Prey”

“Cursed”

“Remnants Of The Old Gods”

“Looming”

“The Common Breed”

"The Common Breed" video:

“Intestinal Wrap” video: