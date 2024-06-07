CREEPING DEATH To Support FROZEN SOUL On Upcoming North American Tour

June 7, 2024, 31 minutes ago

Texas death metal behemoths Creeping Death will serve as direct support to Frozen Soul this summer on their North American headlining run. The trek begins on July 12 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and runs through August 9 in Little Rock, Arkansas. 

Additional support will be provided by Gates To Hell and Enforced. Creeping Death’s latest journey follows their recent US tour supporting In Flames. Tickets are on sale now at creepingdeath.net.

Dates:

July
12 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
13 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
14 – Springfield, MO – The Riff
16 – Louisville, KY – Portal 
17 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
19 – Chicago, IL – The Rumble
20 – St. Louis, MO – Duck Room Blueberry Hill
21 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
23 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
24 – Syracuse, NY – Song & Dance
26 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground
28 – London, ON – Rum Runneres
29 – Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey
31 – Portland, ME – Genos

August
3 – Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore
5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
7 – Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl
8 – Memphis, TN – Growlers
9 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s 

Creeping Death released their Boundless Domain full-length last June via MNRK Heavy. The critically lauded offering was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) and is, without question, a certified ripper from start to finish.

(Photo - Addrian Jafaritabar)



