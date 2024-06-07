CREEPING DEATH To Support FROZEN SOUL On Upcoming North American Tour

Texas death metal behemoths Creeping Death will serve as direct support to Frozen Soul this summer on their North American headlining run. The trek begins on July 12 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and runs through August 9 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Additional support will be provided by Gates To Hell and Enforced. Creeping Death’s latest journey follows their recent US tour supporting In Flames. Tickets are on sale now at creepingdeath.net.

Dates:

July

12 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

13 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

14 – Springfield, MO – The Riff

16 – Louisville, KY – Portal

17 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

19 – Chicago, IL – The Rumble

20 – St. Louis, MO – Duck Room Blueberry Hill

21 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

23 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

24 – Syracuse, NY – Song & Dance

26 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

28 – London, ON – Rum Runneres

29 – Ottawa, ON – The Brass Monkey

31 – Portland, ME – Genos

August

3 – Philadelphia, PA – This Is Hardcore

5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

7 – Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl

8 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

9 – Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

Creeping Death released their Boundless Domain full-length last June via MNRK Heavy. The critically lauded offering was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) and is, without question, a certified ripper from start to finish.

(Photo - Addrian Jafaritabar)