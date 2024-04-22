CREEPING DEATH To Support IN FLAMES On Upcoming May Tour
April 22, 2024, an hour ago
Texas death bringers, Creeping Death, will support In Flames on their upcoming US headlining run.
The three-week journey commences next week on May 1 in Portland, Maine and runs through May 26 in Dallas, Texas. Additional support will be provided by Gatecreeper. Tickets are on sale now at creepingdeath.net. See all confirmed dates below.
Dates:
May
1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville
12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre
17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom
18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple
19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
24 - Austin, TX - Emo's
25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Creeping Death released their Boundless Domain full-length last June via MNRK Heavy. The offering was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) and is, without question, a certified ripper from start to finish.
(Photo - Addrian Jafaritabar)