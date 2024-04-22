CREEPING DEATH To Support IN FLAMES On Upcoming May Tour

Texas death bringers, Creeping Death, will support In Flames on their upcoming US headlining run.

The three-week journey commences next week on May 1 in Portland, Maine and runs through May 26 in Dallas, Texas. Additional support will be provided by Gatecreeper. Tickets are on sale now at creepingdeath.net. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

May

1 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

4 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

5 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

8 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

9 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

10 - Daytona, FL - Rockville

12 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

14 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

17 - Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

21 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

22 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

25 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

26 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Creeping Death released their Boundless Domain full-length last June via MNRK Heavy. The offering was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) and is, without question, a certified ripper from start to finish.

(Photo - Addrian Jafaritabar)