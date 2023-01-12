CREYE Release Music Video For New Single "Air"

Swedish rockers, Creye, will release their new album, III: Weightless, on February 17. Watch a video for the new single "Air" below, and pre-orders/save III: Weightless here.

As with their last album, II, this new album sees the band’s songwriting and playing jumping by leaps and bounds to put them at the forefront of the Swedish melodic rock scene. With an album and live EP as well as multiple gigs under their belt, this lineup of Creye has truly gelled and that cohesiveness shines through on III: Weightless. Fans of the band's previous work certainly won't be disappointed and will also be thankful that the band has managed to evolve while staying familiar.

After releasing the Straight To The Top EP in early 2017, Creye signed a multi-album deal with Frontiers and released their self-titled debut album in October 2018. After announcing that August Rauer would be the new frontman for the band in late 2018, Creye toured in Sweden and Europe in 2019, including appearing at Melodicrock Fest, Frontiers Rock Sweden, and the Rockingham Festival. Creye regrouped in the studio in late 2019 to start working on the follow-up album to their self-titled debut. The plan was to refine and improve their songs and approach. The band’s strong determination to achieve this goal shone through on what would become their second album, II.

With III: Weightless, Creye's evolution as a premiere band in the Swedish melodic rock scene continues unabated.

III: Weightless tracklisting:

"Glorious"

"Air"

"One Step Away"

"The Game"

"Spreading Fire"

"Weightless"

"How Far"

"In The Shadows"

"Stay"

"Dangerous"

"Pieces"

"Air" video:

"Spreading Fire" video:

- Produced by: Jacob Gustafsson

Lineup:

August Rauer - Lead Vocals

Andreas Gullstrand - Lead Guitar

Fredrik Joakimsson - Rhythm Guitar

Joel Selsfors - Keyboards

Gustaf Örsta - Bass

Arvid Filipsson - Drums