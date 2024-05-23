CRIMSON VEIL Debut Music Video For Apocalyptic Debut Single "Flinch"

Dark alternative metal act, Crimson Veil, may still be a mystery to some parts of the metal world, but that is to finally be changed as the UK based four-piece showcase their signature sound with debut single, "Flinch". The track is also part of the band's first offering, titled Hex, which is set for worldwide release on September 20 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Hex can be pre-ordered (jewel-case CD, black & red opaque vinyl in gatefold, digital) and pre-saved now, here.

The official "Flinch" music video can be viewed below. Vocal aesthete Mishkin Fitzgerald comments, "'Flinch' is about the end of the world. As humanity, we are careening into a mass extinction due to our own choices and a lot of the time it feels like there is nothing that will stop it."

"Flinch" is something different for thinking listeners: it's a dualistic song that transitions effortlessly between aggression and euphoria. It opens with a classical string quartet arranged by Hana Piranha, drawing the listener in before exploding into atonal guitar riffs, accompanied by deep guttural death growls. At the complete opposite end of the genre spectrum, the song breaks away into trippy, dream-like soundscapes and eventually climaxes into a glorious guitar solo from Garry Mitchell. Tasteful and driving drums from Anna Mylee flawlessly carry the audience through this musical maze, while Fitzgerald flips between ethereal soft vocals into deep growls.

Hex tracklisting:

"Hex"

"Ribbons"

"Flinch"

"Shift"

"Illuminate"

"Opulence"

"Joyless"

"Awake"

"Task"

"Flinch" video:

Crimson Veil are:

Mishkin Fitzgerald - vocals

Garry Mitchell - guitars (Strandberg)

Hana Piranha - electric cello

Anna Mylee - drums