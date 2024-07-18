CRIMSON VEIL Release "Shift" Single And Video

Crimson Veil continue to captivate with their unique take on alternative metal, releasing their new music video, "Shift", today. This single is likely the catchiest tune from Hex, the debut album of the UK-based band, set for release on September 20 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

"Shift" is a dark and catchy song that will appeal to any rock or metal fan. The music builds gradually incorporating Eastern scales into a bass groove, drawing listeners deeper into Mishkin's spell. The lyrics serve as a chilling warning to those who might cross her path, with lines like, "I'll be the secret that talks...I'll be the hammer that falls." The song culminates in a Messhuggah-esque riff in 15/8, which, despite its complexity, is surprisingly easy to headbang to. The final chorus and end riff deliver powerfully, making the track both intense and enjoyable.

"'Shift' is a favourite to play live because it's so damn catchy, it sucks you in like an evil spell and has you singing the chorus mantra before you know it," adds vocalist Mishkin Fitzgerald.

Hex can be pre-ordered (jewel-case CD, black & red opaque vinyl in gatefold, digital) and pre-saved now, here.

Hex tracklisting:

"Hex"

"Ribbons"

"Flinch"

"Shift"

"Illuminate"

"Opulence"

"Joyless"

"Awake"

"Task"

"Illuminate" video:

"Flinch" video:

Crimson Veil are:

Mishkin Fitzgerald - vocals

Garry Mitchell - guitars (Strandberg)

Hana Piranha - electric cello

Anna Mylee - drums

(Photo - Scott Chalmers)