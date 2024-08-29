CRIMSON VEIL Share "Awake" Music Video

Crimson Veil have released a music video for "Awake", the latest single from Hex, the debut album of the UK-based band, set for release on September 20 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

"'Awake' is a song about grief and hopelessness," says Crimson Veil. "It’s about not wanting to numb yourself but to feel everything, even if it consumes you. The song feels like a stormy sea that becomes more intense and violent until its conclusion."

Hex can be pre-ordered (jewel-case CD, black & red opaque vinyl in gatefold, digital) and pre-saved now, here.

Hex tracklisting:

"Hex"

"Ribbons"

"Flinch"

"Shift"

"Illuminate"

"Opulence"

"Joyless"

"Awake"

"Task"

"Shift" video:

"Illuminate" video:

"Flinch" video:

Crimson Veil are:

Mishkin Fitzgerald - vocals

Garry Mitchell - guitars (Strandberg)

Hana Piranha - electric cello

Anna Mylee - drums

(Photo - Scott Chalmers)