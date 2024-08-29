CRIMSON VEIL Share "Awake" Music Video
August 29, 2024, 16 minutes ago
Crimson Veil have released a music video for "Awake", the latest single from Hex, the debut album of the UK-based band, set for release on September 20 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).
"'Awake' is a song about grief and hopelessness," says Crimson Veil. "It’s about not wanting to numb yourself but to feel everything, even if it consumes you. The song feels like a stormy sea that becomes more intense and violent until its conclusion."
Hex can be pre-ordered (jewel-case CD, black & red opaque vinyl in gatefold, digital) and pre-saved now, here.
Hex tracklisting:
"Hex"
"Ribbons"
"Flinch"
"Shift"
"Illuminate"
"Opulence"
"Joyless"
"Awake"
"Task"
"Shift" video:
"Illuminate" video:
"Flinch" video:
Crimson Veil are:
Mishkin Fitzgerald - vocals
Garry Mitchell - guitars (Strandberg)
Hana Piranha - electric cello
Anna Mylee - drums
(Photo - Scott Chalmers)