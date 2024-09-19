CRIMSON VEIL Share "Hex" Music Video
September 19, 2024, 59 minutes ago
Crimson Veil have released a music video for "Hex", the title track of the UK-based band's debut album, set for release on September 20 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).
Says Crimson Veil: "This is the title track of our long-awaited debut album. We are so proud to present this final offering and thank everyone who was involved in its creation."
Hex can be pre-ordered (jewel-case CD, black & red opaque vinyl in gatefold, digital) and pre-saved now, here.
Hex tracklisting:
"Hex"
"Ribbons"
"Flinch"
"Shift"
"Illuminate"
"Opulence"
"Joyless"
"Awake"
"Task"
"Awake" video:
"Shift" video:
"Illuminate" video:
"Flinch" video:
Crimson Veil are:
Mishkin Fitzgerald - vocals
Garry Mitchell - guitars (Strandberg)
Hana Piranha - electric cello
Anna Mylee - drums