September 19, 2024, 59 minutes ago

CRIMSON VEIL Share "Hex" Music Video

Crimson Veil have released a music video for "Hex", the title track of the UK-based band's debut album, set for release on September 20 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Says Crimson Veil: "This is the title track of our long-awaited debut album. We are so proud to present this final offering and thank everyone who was involved in its creation."

Hex can be pre-ordered (jewel-case CD, black & red opaque vinyl in gatefold, digital) and pre-saved now, here.

Hex tracklisting:

"Hex"
"Ribbons"
"Flinch"
"Shift"
"Illuminate"
"Opulence"
"Joyless"
"Awake"
"Task"

"Awake" video:

"Shift" video:

"Illuminate" video:

"Flinch" video:

Crimson Veil are:

Mishkin Fitzgerald - vocals
Garry Mitchell - guitars (Strandberg)
Hana Piranha - electric cello
Anna Mylee - drums


