CRIMSON VEIL Share "Hex" Music Video

Crimson Veil have released a music video for "Hex", the title track of the UK-based band's debut album, set for release on September 20 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Says Crimson Veil: "This is the title track of our long-awaited debut album. We are so proud to present this final offering and thank everyone who was involved in its creation."

Hex can be pre-ordered (jewel-case CD, black & red opaque vinyl in gatefold, digital) and pre-saved now, here.

Hex tracklisting:

"Hex"

"Ribbons"

"Flinch"

"Shift"

"Illuminate"

"Opulence"

"Joyless"

"Awake"

"Task"

"Awake" video:

"Shift" video:

"Illuminate" video:

"Flinch" video:

Crimson Veil are:

Mishkin Fitzgerald - vocals

Garry Mitchell - guitars (Strandberg)

Hana Piranha - electric cello

Anna Mylee - drums