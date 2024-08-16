CROBOT Premier "Nothing" Music Video

With guitarist Chris Bishop having made the decision that Crobot needs “one of those “MTV-style videos,” the band - Bishop, vocalist Brandon Yeagley, bassist Pat Seals, and drummer Dan Ryan - ventured out into the wilds of Pennsylvania’s woods to do just that.

Crobot’s brand new music video, “Nothing”, not only demonstrates the band’s ability to produce a seismic, sonic event, but to locate and feature one of the most sought-after legends in history - the seven-foot tall, hairy creature who stalks the woods - Bigfoot.

The “Nothing” video is loud and bombastic, with an unanticipated, happy ending, and you can check it out below:

Crobot’s upcoming album, Obsidian, is set for a September 13 release (Megaforce Records). Produced by Crobot, recorded at The Machine Shop Studios in Austin, TX, and engineered, mixed, and mastered by Alberto De Icaza, the 12 tracks on Obsidian dive into the deep, murky waters of the human condition, threading ancient myths with personal demons across its tracks.

Obsidian tracklisting:

"Obsidian"

"Come Down"

"Nothing"

"From The Ground"

"Disappear"

"Metal"

"The Flood"

"Ancient Druid Crown"

"Head Of The Beast"

"White Rabbit"

"Happiness"

"Obsidian" video:

"Come Down" visualizer:

Crobot will join up with CKY for a 16-date US tour that kicks off September 12 in Nashville, TN at The Mil at Cannery Hall.