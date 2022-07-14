CROSSFAITH Announce First North American Tour In Seven Years; LIMBS To Support

Crossfaith are back... in North America, that is! The band has announced its upcoming headline tour, which features support from its UNFD label mates, Limbs.

The tour kicks off on September 8 in Berkeley, California, and runs through October 9 in Seattle. The band will also appear at several key festivals during the run, including Furnace Fest and Aftershock.

"We're finally coming back to North America after the last tour back in 2015," the band says. "We are very sorry to keep you guys waiting for so many years. We're planning on playing songs from every record to follow our history. We will also play new songs. We are pumped to make new history with you - our fans. See you guys in da pit!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 12 PM, ET, here.

Dates (venues TBA):

September

8 - Berkeley, CA

9 - Los Angeles, CA

10 - Santa Cruz, CA

11 - San Diego, CA

13 - Phoenix, AZ

15 - Austin, TX

16 - Houston, TX

17 - Dallas, TX

18 - Memphis, TN

20 - Virginia Beach, VA

21 - Durham, NC

23 - Furnace Fest @ Birmingham, AL

24 - Atlanta, GA

25 - Baltimore, MD

27 - Philadelphia, PA

28 - New York, NY

30 - Boston, MA

October

1 - Montreal, QC

2 - Toronto, ON

3 - Chicago, IL

7 - Aftershock Festival @ Sacramento, CA *

8 - Portland, OR**

9 - Seattle, WA**

* Crossfaith only

(Photo - Idan Barazani)