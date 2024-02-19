CROSSFAITH Announce New Guitarist, Release "Zero" Single And Music Video

Japanese rockers, Crossfaith, have returned with a roaring new single, titled "Zero". Watch the video below.

The song comes out of the gates swinging, throwing hellacious haymakers from start to finish. It finds the band continuing to cross-pollinate metal and industrial music into a DNA-distinct blend. The accompanying visual finds the band performing with a fierce fire in its belly that is utterly impossible to extinguish.

"After approximately one year of hiatus, we're finally coming back in the game," the band states. This song is filled with primitive energy, showcasing our distinctive style to the fullest. It becomes a music full of the desire to tear through the dark abyss with our own hands and be reborn anew."

Additionally, the band has announced Daiki Koide as its new guitarist. Koide issued the following statement about his new role:



"Since July 2022, I have been playing on many stages with Crossfaith as a support member, and I am delighted to announce that I have officially joined Crossfaith as a guitarist. I have known Crossfaith members for more than 10 years now, since I was a part of my previous band, Her Name Is Blood. Back when my own band broke up, I was struggling and seriously thought if I should stop pursuing a music career. However, Crossfaith was the one that reached out to me and brought me back on the stage. We have been making music and performing together on the same stage for a while, and I always felt like I was part of the band, but officially being the member now, I am ready to go all out without holding back. Everything I want to express will be poured into our new music. I am very excited to be able to express myself through music again. Please keep supporting us."

About Crossfaith:

"Playing heavy music is how I feel alive," says singer Kenta Koie. "We want Crossfaith to be the band making music that no one has ever heard before. Crossfaith formed in 2006 and released their debut album The Artificial Theory for The Dramatic Beauty in 2009, followed by The Dream, The Space (2011), Apocalyze (2013), Xeno (2015), and Ex Machina (2018). Each one saw the band blend its love of punk rock, metal, and electronic music in daring new ways. "Good art is how I express myself to other people. It's hard to talk from the bottom of my heart, that's why I write these songs," Koie says. In keeping with their progressive musical journey, 2020's Species EP saw the band continue to push their own sonic soundscape to new grounds. The band dropped the pandemic-penned single "Gimme Danger" in 2022.