CROSSFAITH Drop “My Own Salvation” Visualizer; AЯK Album Out Now

Japanese rockers Crossfaith have shared another track from their incredible new album AЯK, which arrives today, June 26, via UNFD and Warner Music Japan, and marks the band's first album in six years.

Today, the band has shared the "My Own Salvation" visualizer.

"This track represents a strong message that salvation cannot be provided by someone else, but salvation can only be achieved by oneself. It incorporates didgeridoo (an aboriginal Australian wind instrument) and primitive rhythmic parts," the band says.

Oder the record here.

AЯK is a welcome return for the band — after adjusting the global pandemic and a band hiatus, as well a membership change — and serves as quite a milestone. The album's title AЯK is a message of saying goodbye to the past and hello to a new beginning, and their fresh sound and perspective is reflected in the new material.

Tracklisting:

"The Final Call"

"ZERO"

"My Own Salvation"

"God Speed" (Feat. WARGASM)

"Warriors" (Feat. MAH from SiM)

"HEADSHOT!"

"DV;MM¥SY5T3M"

"L.A.M.N" (Feat. Bobby Wolfgang)

"Night Waves"

"Afterglow"

"Canopus"

"Warriors (feat. MAH from SiM)" lyric video:

"Godspeed feat. Wargasm)":

Crossfaith previously shared the visualizer for the brand new single "L.A.M.N" (Feat. Bobby Wolfgang). Watch below. Fans can also check out the video for "ZERO".