CROSSFAITH Share “Warriors (Feat. MAH From SiM)”; Video

Japanese rockers Crossfaith have shared another track from their upcoming album AЯK, which arrives on June 26 via UNFD and Warner Music Japan, and marks the band's first record in six years. Today, they have shared the video for "Warriors (Feat. MAH from SiM)."

"This track features MAH from SiM, who has been a friend of Crossfaith for 15 years," the band says. "Although Crossfaith and MAH share different direction of music, they are like warriors who have been fighting together in the same era of music scene. Although we have been in the music scene for a long time, the fire in our eyes can never be extinguished."

Pre-order the record here.

It is a welcome return for the band — after adjusting the global pandemic and a band hiatus, as well a membership change — and serves as quite a milestone. The album's title AЯK is a message of saying goodbye to the past and hello to a new beginning, and their fresh sound and perspective is reflected in the new material.

Additionally, the band recently announced Daiki Koide as its new guitarist.

Tracklisting:

"The Final Call"

"ZERO"

"My Own Salvation"

"God Speed" (Feat. WARGASM)

"Warriors" (Feat. MAH from SiM)

"HEADSHOT!"

"DV;MM¥SY5T3M"

"L.A.M.N" (Feat. Bobby Wolfgang)

"Night Waves"

"Afterglow"

"Canopus"

"Warriors (feat. MAH from SiM)" lyric video:

"Godspeed feat. Wargasm)":

Crossfaith previously shared the visualizer for the brand new single "L.A.M.N" (Feat. Bobby Wolfgang). Watch below. Fans can also check out the video for "ZERO".