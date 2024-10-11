CROWBAR To Kick Off US Headlining Tour In Texas; Tickets On Sale Now

New Orleans’ finest riff bringers, Crowbar, will close out the year with a final run of US shows. The journey begins on November 5 with a special performance in Houston with Soulfy, and makes its way across nearly two dozen cities through November 29 in New Orleans.

Support will be provided by Morbid Visionz. Tickets are on sale now at crowbarnola.com/tour. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

November

5 - Warehouse Live Midtown - Houston, TX

6 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

7 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

8 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

9 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

10 - Tarros Chicali - Yuma, AZ

12 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA

13 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

14 - Harlow’s - Sacramento, CA

15 - Senator Theatre - Chico, CA

16 - Dante’s - Portland, OR

17 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

19 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

21 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - HQ - Denver, CO

23 - TempleLive - Wichita, KS

24 - Revolution Music Room - Little Rock, AR

25 - Workplay - Birmingham, AL

26 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

27 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL

29 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

