CROWN LANDS - JUNO Award Winning Rock Duo Join GRETA VAN FLEET On Dreams In Gold Tour This Month

JUNO award-winning, powerhouse rock outfit, Crown Lands, are eager to embark on their most impactful US tour to date. The duo of Cody Bowles (vocals, drums) and Kevin Comeau (guitar, bass, keys) will join the 2022 Dreams In Gold arena tour, supporting the one and only Greta Van Fleet. Crown Lands will begin their run on the tour on October 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Commenting on these upcoming shows, Cody & Kevin share: "We’re very much looking forward to playing in the US again! It’s been years. We’ve missed the culture, the interstates, and the people. It’s an honour to be opening up for Greta Van Fleet. They opened the door for rock music to penetrate the mainstream in our generation. It feels like a natural fit. So many fans have called for us to tour together for years. It feels good to be making it happen!"

The Canadian prog-rockers go on to address making their return to the states this year, saying: "Touring the USA right now is one of the hardest things a band can do. It has become absurdly expensive when you factor in fuel, hotels, Van maintenance, crew wages, work permit costs (trust me this is a big one). Not to mention the risk of covid and other illnesses when playing to arenas full of people. It’s a beautiful and risky endeavour. All of this, plus 8-hour drives each day to get on stage for a half hour. That time on stage is why we do it. We believe it’s worth it. We are a live band. It’s in our blood. This is why we do it! See you on the road."

Tour dates:

October

18 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

19 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

21 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

22 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL

25 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, F

26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

28 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

29 - Legacy Arena at The BJCC - Birmingham, AL

November

1 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

2 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, AR

4 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

5 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

8 - Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

9 - Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

11 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

12 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

(Photo - Andy Ford)