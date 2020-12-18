CROWN THE EMPIRE Release Interactive Music Video “Red Pills”
December 18, 2020, an hour ago
Hard rock band Crown The Empire are closing out 2020 by dropping the futuristic and participatory video for the track "Red Pills," taken from 2019's Sudden Sky.
The Matrix-inspired, visually frenetic video comes equipped with two (!!!) endings. At the 2:10 mark, viewers can choose between the alternate endings — either the "Red Pill" or the "Blue Pill" — just like Neo had to in The Matrix.
"We created an interactive experience where you, the viewer, will be taken down a wormhole to decide your own ending," the band says. "Choose your destiny wisely..."
The song is also currently in rotation on SiriusXM's Octane.