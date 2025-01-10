CRUCIAL VELOCITY Feat. KING DIAMOND, SHAOLIN DEATH SQUAD, CHASTAIN HARRIS Members Release Sophomore Album

Crucial Velocity have released Controller, the follow up to their self-titled 2023 album release. Heavier, leaner and darker than the debut album, Controller is ready for the masses.

"On the new album, Controller, we took the elements that we loved from the debut and basically magnified them. The songs are more concise and heavy yet always melodic. There is a flow and a consistency throughout. We do not shy away from our influences. We embrace the classic hard rock and metal from the 80's and 90's while keeping it fresh and creating a unique Crucial Velocity sound. Fans of Queensryche, Alice In Chains, Ghost, Black Sabbath and even prog metal will align with this album," says Crucial Velocity's Nate Bauer.

The theme of “control” runs through much of the album. Political unrest with cult like figures. Online mind control. Religious control. Brainwashing men to kill thousands in the holocaust...

Crucial Velocity started as a collaboration between songwriter/guitarist/bassist Nate Bauer and veteran mixing/mastering engineer Gary Long, owner of Nomad Recording Studio, in the Dallas/Ft Worth area. This morphed into the need for talented musicians to carry out Nate’s vision of melding the dark atmosphere and complexity of Opeth, Black Sabbath and Voivod into shorter, more accessible songs with the hooks and vocal harmonies of Queen, Alice In Chains and Ghost. Once Matt Thompson, Androo O'Hearn, and Michael Harris came aboard, (plus a guest appearance by Buddy Sledge), the band released the self-titled debut album.

Tracklisting:

"Hollow"

"Brainstorm"

"Vicious Breed"

"Chosen One"

"Welcome Death"

"Controller"

"Revelation"

"Blessed"

"Lifeless"

"Reflection"

"Hollow":

"Brainstorm":

Crucial Velocity:

Matt Thompson (King Diamond) - Drums

Androo O'Hearn (Shaolin Death Squad) - Vocals, Keys

Michael Harris (Chastain Harris, Darkology, solo artist) - Lead Guitar

Nate Bauer - Guitar, Bass, Keys, Songwriter