CRUCIAMENTUM Announce Obsidian Refractions Album; “Abhorrence Evangelium” Single Streaming

Eight years following their debut LP Charnel Passages – one of the most anticipated death metal debuts of current death metal cannon – US-via-UK abyssal death metal contingent Cruciamentum has finally emerged with their second LP. Obsidian Refractions is set for release in November on Profound Lore Records, who today issues the cover art, track listing, preorders, and lead single, “Abhorrence Evangelium.”

Now more commanding than ever with a formidable new lineup, Obsidian Refractions sees Cruciamentum deliver their most advanced, demanding, and overpowering work yet. Taking everything in the band’s death metal paradigm to the next sonic measure beyond anything the band has previously released, Obsidian Refractions combines the very essence and aesthetic of ancient cult death metal while encapsulating the dynamic, complex, next-level affectations relevant in today’s death metal landscape.

The darkness and resonating unequivocal uncompromising evil and magnitude surrounding the record also builds upon the Cruciamentum aura of dark death metal majesty, combined with the progressive, savage, and complex yet aggressive substance of the album. Through the unrelenting and ever tectonic-shifting riff assault, Obsidian Refractions is a modern death metal monument unparalleled.

Featuring artwork by David Glomba, Obsidian Refractions was mixed by Greg Chandler (Esoteric) at Priory Recording Studios and mastered by D. Lowndes at Resonance Sound Studio.

The first preview of Obsidian Refractions, “Abhorrence Evangelium,” is now streaming. Obsidian Refractions will be released through Profound Lore Records on LP, CD, CS, and digital formats on November 24. Find preorders including merch options and digital presaves here.

Tracklisting:

“Charnel Passages”

“Abhorrence Evangelium”

“Necropolis Of Obsidian Mirrors”

“Scorn Manifestation”

“Interminable Rebirth Of Abomination”

“Drowned”

“Abhorrence Evangelium”:

(Photo – Necroblanca Photography)