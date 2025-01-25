CRYPTA Guitarist TAINÁ BERGAMASCHI Unveils Signature Model Solar Guitar (Video)

Tainá Bergamaschi is one of two fierce guitarists in the all-female Brazilian death metal band, Crypta. With two critically acclaimed records - Echoes Of The Soul and their latest, Shades Of Sorrow - Crypta has solidified their place in the global metal scene. The band has been touring relentlessly, bringing their crushing sound to fans worldwide, and they show no signs of slowing down. Now, Solar Guitars is thrilled to introduce Tainá’s first-ever signature guitar: the V1.6TAINA.

Tainá unveils the guitar below. Go to this location for more information and to purchase.

Crypta delivered a thunderous performance on the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 on August 10. Known for their ferocity and crushing sound, the band emerged as one of the festival’s standout acts. Led by the formidable bassist-vocalist Fernanda Lira and the relentless drummer Luana Dametto, Crypta has been rising rapidly in the metal scene since their formation in 2019.

This performance, drenched in raw energy and deep passion, includes highlights like “Lift the Blindfold”, “The Other Side of Anger”, and “From the Ashes.” Each track echoes Crypta’s drive to push boundaries in the genre, leaving a powerful mark on Bloodstock’s massive audience of metalheads.

Setlist:

"The Aftermath"

"The Other Side of Anger"

"Poisonous Apathy"

"Lift the Blindfold"

"The Outsider"

"Stronghold"

"Dark Clouds"

"From the Ashes"