CRYPTA Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
August 28, 2024, 56 minutes ago
On August 15, Brazilian death metal outfit, Crypta, performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.
Setlist:
"The Other Side of Anger"
"Lord of Ruins"
"The Outsider"
"Lullaby for the Forsaken"
"Stronghold"
"Trial of Traitors"
"From the Ashes"
The Hatebreed 30th anniversary celebrations continue deep into 2024. The Grammy-nominated hardcore icons, who are one of the most impactful and enduring bands of the modern era, have announced their Fall 2024 headline tour plans.
The band will embark on a full, 30th anniversary trek that kicks off on September 26 in Portland, Maine and runs through October 27 in Norfolk, VA and includes stops in Canada. The band will be playing fan favorites and dragging deep cuts out of their beloved catalog.
Special guests for the fall run include Carcass, Harms Way, and Crypta. Get tickets here.
Hatebreed dates with Carcass, Harms Way, Crypta:
September
26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
29 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
30 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
October
2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
3 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
8 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
12 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
16 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
24 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa