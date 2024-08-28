CRYPTA Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

On August 15, Brazilian death metal outfit, Crypta, performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"The Other Side of Anger"

"Lord of Ruins"

"The Outsider"

"Lullaby for the Forsaken"

"Stronghold"

"Trial of Traitors"

"From the Ashes"

The Hatebreed 30th anniversary celebrations continue deep into 2024. The Grammy-nominated hardcore icons, who are one of the most impactful and enduring bands of the modern era, have announced their Fall 2024 headline tour plans.

The band will embark on a full, 30th anniversary trek that kicks off on September 26 in Portland, Maine and runs through October 27 in Norfolk, VA and includes stops in Canada. The band will be playing fan favorites and dragging deep cuts out of their beloved catalog.

Special guests for the fall run include Carcass, Harms Way, and Crypta. Get tickets here.

Hatebreed dates with Carcass, Harms Way, Crypta:

September

26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

27 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

29 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

30 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

October

2 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

3 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

8 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

12 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

14 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

16 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

23 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

24 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

25 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

26 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa