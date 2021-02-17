CRYPTOPSY Singer MATT McGACHY Collaborates On New Children's Books

During the ongoing global pandemic Cryptopsy vocalist Matt McGachy and his wife released two children's books, which deal with the effects of social isolation on children.

When he's not screaming with Cryptopsy or interviewing people for the Vox&Hops Metal Podcast, McGachy is a full-time childcare worker. He has been working in early childhood education since 2006 and says he was "very stoked" to lend his expertise in the field to help create these books.

Both books, entitled Today, We're Staying Home and Hidden Rainbow, are available here.