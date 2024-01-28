CRYPTOPSY Teaming Up With ATHEIST For The Unquestionable Blasphemy European Tour 2024 Featuring ALMOST DEAD, MONASTERY And 72 LEGIONS

Canadian extreme-metal legends, Cryptopsy, have checked in with the following update:

"Thrilled to unite with Atheist for The Unquestionable Blasphemy Tour! Supported directly by Almost Dead, and a warm welcome to our brothers from Monastery and 72 Legions. Europe, get your Unholy tickets now!"

Tour dates are as follows:

February

25 – Berlin, Germany - ORWO Haus *

26 – Copenhagen, Denmark -Stengade *

27 – Poznan, Poland - 2 Progi *

28 – Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka *

29 – Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat *

March

2 – Prague, Czech Republic - Black Pes *

3 – Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak *

4 – Vienna, Austria - Viper Room *

5 – Zagreb, Croatia - Mochvara *

6 – Graz, Austria - Explosiv *

7 – Bologna, Alchemica *

8 – Venice, Revolver *

9 – Rome, Traffic *

10 – Milan, Slaughter *

11 – Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset **

12 – Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg **

13 – Heidenheim, Germany - Underground **

14 – Amersfoot, Netherlands - FLUOR **

15 – Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo **

16 – Gottingen, Germany - Exil **

17 – Ghent, Belgium - Chinastraat **

18 – London, UK - The Underworld **

19 – Dublin, Ireland - Opium **

20 – Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2 **

21 – Glasgow, Scotland - Slay **

22 – Sheffield, UK - Corporation **

23 – Derby, UK - Hairy Dog **

24 – Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk **

* Monastery

** 72 Legions

Cryptopsy vocalist Matt McGachy:

"We are very excited to finally return to Europe! We have not toured Europe since 2019 and it’s literally one of our favourite places to perform. We are happy to have teamed up with Atheist, they are a killer band and we are really looking forward to have the opportunity to watch them perform each night."

Atheist vocalist Kelly Shaefer:

"We cannot wait to finally return to Europe and the UK after over a decade. It has been far too long. We are bringing a setlist spanning over 30 years of our career, and couldn’t be more excited to play these songs for you all. Also to share the stage with my old friend Flo Mounier, and the incomparable Cryptopsy boys, along with some other friends as well. The Unquestionable Blasphemy Tour 2024 is coming, and we hope you are ready for a truly crushing metal evening! See you soon."