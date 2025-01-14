CRYPTOSIS Premier "Reign Of Infinite" Music Video

Following their Bionic Swarm debut album (2021) and The Silent Call EP (2023), Dutch futuristic metallers, Cryptosis, return with a mighty, awe-inspiring sophomore album, Celestial Death, set for worldwide release on March 7 via Century Media Records.

Today, the band share the official video for "Reign Of Infinite" from the upcoming release. Watch below.

Cryptosis comment: “We’re really excited to share our newest single, 'Reign Of Infinite', with all of you. This track is a dystopian anthem that dives deep into the rise of a new god, blending relentless Overkill-style double bass drums with an epic and dark atmosphere. It’s not your typical Cryptosis sound - most of the song rides on the same beat and pulse, creating a hypnotic energy, while Laurens’ vocals bring an atmospheric edge. As the second single from our sophomore album, Celestial Death, 'Reign Of Infinite' offers a glimpse into the vast and intense album we've created - one that’s darker, heavier, and more unrelenting than ever before. Stay tuned for the full album release and let us know what you think!"

Cryptosis checked in with the following comment about Celestial Death: “We’re excited to announce our new album! A sonic journey that pushes all boundaries of everything we created before. This album represents our evolution - an exploration of darkness that’s both vast and cinematic. 'Celestial Death' pulls you into a haunting atmosphere with relentless heaviness. Each track digs deeper into the enigma of existence, decay and fragile hope. 'Celestial Death' is our darkest vision yet - a soundtrack to the chaotic world we live in. It’s heavier, bolder, and still very much Cryptosis. We can’t wait for you to experience it, and join us in this new chapter. Prepare to ascend. The 'Celestial Death' awaits!".

Recorded by Olaf Skoreng at Tom Meier and Studio Moon Music between April and August 2024, mixed by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studios (Unleashed, Necrophobic, Hellbutcher) in Sweden and finally mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Studios (Arch Enemy, Borknagar, Amorphis) in Sweden too, Celestial Death once more comes with artwork by Eliran Kantor (Kreator, Testament, My Dying Bride) and showcases the group on a darker, heavier, more melodic and extremely cinematic journey across its 11 tracks / 42 minutes of playing time.

Celestial Death will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak Limited Edition (first pressing only)

- Gatefold LP on 180g black vinyl (unlimited copies)

- Gatefold LP on 180g deep blood red vinyl (limited to 300 copies)

- Digital

Celestial Death tracklisting:

Prologue - "Awakening"

"Faceless Matter"

"Static Horizon"

"The Silent Call" (Version 2024)

"Ascending"

"Motionless Balance"

"Reign Of Infinite"

"Absent Presence"

"In Between Realities"

"Cryptosphere"

"Coda - Wander Into The Light"

"Faceless Matter" video:

In other news, Cryptosis has been announced as part of a European tour with British thrashers Onslaught, who are celebrating the 40th Anniversary of their classic Power From Hell album. Find confirmed Cryptosis dates below, including an album release show in Enschede, The Netherlands on March 29.

Onslaught + Cryptosis dates:

May

29 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS

31 - Essen, Germany - Turock

June

1 - Diest, Belgium - Hell

3 - Dijon, France - La Vapeur

4 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club

5 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica

6 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

8 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Der Schwarze Keiler

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

14 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern

Cryptosis dates:

March

29 - Enschede, The Netherlands - Metropool (Album release show)

May

10 - Eibergen, The Netherlands - Achterhoeks Metalfest

30 - Hoogeveen, The Netherlands - Graveland Festival

June

7 - Steyr, Austria - Röda

September

6 - Dronten, The Netherlands - Dronten MetalFest

Many more dates to be announced soon.

Cryptosis are:

Laurens Houvast - Vocals, Guitars

Marco Prij - Drums

Frank te Riet - Bass, Mellotron, Synths, Backing vocals

(Photo - Ewout Scholte Op Reimer)