CRYPTOSIS Release “Transcendence” Single; Bionic Swarm Album Out In March

Dutch metal trio Cryptosis has released the official video to “Transcendence”, which has been produced by Aimed & Framed.

Cryptosis checked in with the following comment about the song’s lyrics:

“In 2149 it is possible to purchase digital thoughts, knowledge and talents from a deceased person. The term ‘self-investment’ has shifted to a whole different kind of perspective. People can now enhance their mind to be more creative and smarter beyond their wildest dreams. This all comes at a price, since the new technology is so addictive that society can't live without it anymore. Mankind has become the host... of a parasite.”

Cryptosis will release their debut album Bionic Swarm on March 26. The album will be available in the following formats and can be preordered here:

-CD Digipak – all outlets

-Gatefold black LP+CD – all outlets

-Gatefold dark green LP+CD – CM EU Onlineshop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold red LP+CD – Band Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD – District 19 Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold golden LP+CD – EMP & Nuclear Blast (100/100 LPs)

-Digital Album

Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:

Tracklisting:

“Overture 2149”

“Decypher”

“Death Technology”

“Prospect Of Immortality”

“Transcendence”

“Perpetual Motion”

“Conjuring The Egoist”

“Game Of Souls”

“Mindscape”

“Flux Divergence”

“Transcendence” video: