CRYSTAL VIPER Announce New Drummer KUBA GALWAS

Polish heavy metal act, Crystal Viper, has announced the addition of drummer Kuba Galwas to the group’s ranks.

"Some of you already met him and heard him playing with us on the last few shows in Spain, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland, so you know he’s a perfect fit!," says Crystal Viper frontwoman, Marta Gabriel. "We would also like to thank here all the drummers that auditioned, and sent their videos and messages – all of you guys rock!”

Crystal Viper released their eighth studio album, The Cult, last year via Listenable Records, and earlier this year published a special anniversary EP entitled The Last Axeman, which is a collection of new songs, re-recordings, cover songs, and which includes four songs from The Cult album, recorded live in studio. Crystal Viper also recently joined the official Diamond Head tribute album Are We Evil?, which will be released later this year.

Last Summer Marta Gabriel released her first solo album entitled Metal Queens (also on Listenable Records), which is a collection of cover songs, and personal tribute to female fronted hard rock & metal acts and female metal vocalists from the ‘80s, such as Lee Aaron, Wendy O’ Williams, Warlock, Acid, Chastain, Hellion and Rock Goddess.