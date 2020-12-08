CULT OF LUNA Launch “Three Bridges” Single From Upcoming EP

On February 5, Cult of Luna will release a new EP, entitled The Raging River, via Red Creek - the band's newly created record label, which will be physically distributed by Metal Blade Records (in North America) and Season of Mist (in Europe). For a first preview of The Raging River, the new single "Three Bridges" can be heard below.

Preorder The Raging River at Metal Blade (North American ltd edition pre-order; vinyl and CD) and Red Creek (limited editions, band merch and more).

The Raging River is a seamless continuation of the writing process and the creative mindset that has guided Cult of Luna for the last couple of years. "'The Raging River' feels more like a bridge. A midpoint that needs to be crossed so we can finish what we started with 2019's A Dawn to Fear," the band adds. "It's been an interesting, as well as an introspective, way of working, having our instinct leading the way and then having to figure out where it takes us. But not only has it been a linear journey; some aspects of it are also clearly circular. For example, we have been a fan of Mark Lanegan for many years. So in 2005, when we wrote the song 'And With Her Came the Birds', we had his voice in mind, and the working title was 'The Lanegan Song'. But we were not many years over 20, and our lack of self-confidence prevented us from even daring to ask. It took fifteen years for us to get the guts to ask him. Hearing his voice on 'Inside Of A Dream' is nothing more than feeling that we're inside of a dream."

Tracklisting:

“Three Bridges”

“What I Leave Behind”

“Inside Of A Dream” (feat. Mark Lanegan)

“I Remember”

“Wave After Wave”

“Three Bridges”: