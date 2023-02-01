CURRENTS To Release The Death We Seek Album In May; "Remember Me" Music Video Posted

Connecticut metalcore dynamos, Currents, will release their new album, The Death We Seek, on May 5 via SharpTone. Pre-order here.

Today, the band has shared the video for "Remember Me", which can be viewed below.

"'Remember Me' is a statement to our growing divide between one another," says singer Brian Wille. "The dark side to technology's double-edged-sword is access to a font of information and public discourse, curated to engagement, and skewed to individual interest and world-view. The further we go in, the further we're separated from the middle ground and impartial truths. Over the course of the Internet's existence and the rise of social media empires, we're beginning to fracture our relationships with one another over anything we can fight about, even going as far as to relish in the chaos and division. You can see the exact same event and come out with instant, infinite perspectives across the ideological spectrum; painted on a mass public forum accessible to billions of people. Driven further by algorithms and advertising, poison can spread quickly and have lasting outcomes on how we see eachother and the world around us."

He finishes, "While disagreement and debate are not new, nor the real enemy here, we've all felt a particular strain to our closest ties over the last three years. This song is the release of that frustration and loss, and a call to find what brings us together and work through what set us apart. Whether it's a personal issue or an ideological impasse, we can all do better to practice empathy, understanding, and trust in those around us; that’s the only way we can collectively see through what’s real, and what's interest-driven spectacle."

The band has also shared the news that guitarist Ryan Castaldi is battling lymphoma. A GoFundMe has been set up here, and details his prognosis.

The Death We Seek tracklisting:

"The Death We Seek"

"Living In Tragedy"

"Unfamiliar"

"So Alone"

"Over and Over"

"Beyond This Road"

"Vengeance"

"Gone Astray"

"Remember Me"

"Guide Us Home"

"Vengeance" lyric video:

"The Death We Seek" video:

Lineup:

Brian Wille - Vocals

Chris Wiseman - Guitar

Ryan Castaldi - Guitar

Christian Pulgarin - Bass

Matt Young - Drums