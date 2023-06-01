CURSE OF CAIN Release Official Live Video For "Blame"

Swedish collective, Curse Of Cain, have released an official live video for "Blame", a track from their self-titled debut album, out now via Atomic Fire Records.

"This excerpt is taken from the first time we were on stage together, trying to figure out if this would work at all!", states the band. "It was quite a challenge to don full costumes and perform. The filming took place during the last months of the pandemic, and it was recorded live without an audience. The entire experience was undoubtedly different, to say the least, but we had an absolute blast!"

The Curse Of Cain album ranges from modern metal stompers to bitingly aggressive melodic death grandezza, from traditional heavy metal hook magic to menacing soundscapes from a future in ruins. This is an epic sci-fi blockbuster turned addictive metal record and a new chapter in terms of heavy metal storytelling.

Curse Of Cain’s inaugural studio offering is in a world of its own. More theater play than metal record, the record acts as a dystopian narrative set in a lost world where each band member becomes a bizarre character, fulfilling a role that goes far beyond mere making music with some pals. Elaborating on the ecclesiastical and bloodthirsty story of Cain, son to Adam and Eve and thought by some to be the father of all vampires, the album follows this cursed character through his immortality in a ruinous and crumbling world.

Recorded between 2017 and 2020 in their own studio with Alexander Backlund handling producing and mixing duties, Curse Of Cain is the overture to an epic poem the world of heavy metal has not yet seen. The Pirate’s former bandmate Ken Kängström (Follow The Cipher) contributes some songwriting and Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica) tracked a guitar solo for opening track “The Mark.”

Curse Of Cain is available on CD jewelcase, LP on Orange vinyl, and digitally. Order the album in the physical format of your choice, save it on your favorite DSP, or order it digitally here.

Tracklisting:

"The Mark"

"Alive"

"Embrace Your Darkness"

"Blame"

"Hurt"

"Never See The Light Again"

"The Ground"

"Dead And Buried"

"Blood The End"

“Blame” video:

"Embrace Your Darkness" video:

"Embrace Your Darkness" live video:

“Alive” video:

"Alive" live video:

Curse Of Cain is:

Soulkeeper - vocals

Rainbow - vocals, percussion

The Pirate - bass, vocals

Timekeeper - guitars

Mechanic - drums