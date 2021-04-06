CVLT OV THE SVN Debut "Hellbound" Lyric Video

As it often seems modern rock music has lost its sense of palpable danger and mystique, Finnish dark occult rock act Cvlt Ov The Svn marks its return in full force with their grim, addictive first full length, We Are The Dragon.

Slated for release on May 7 via Napalm Records, Cvlt Ov The Svn’s debut embodies a reverberating sense of eeriness, danger and fear, enriched with a pinch of gothic romanticism and pitch-black seduction. Finally, there’s a cvlt worth joining: Cvlt Ov The Svn’s sound feels dangerously unsettling, lacing its churning heaviness with catchy melodies that travel right through your ears to your central nervous system!

With the unveiling of previously-released goth-boppers like “Twilight”, “The Pit”, “Whore Of Babylon”, “Luna In The Sky Forever” and just recently, “My Venom”, Cvlt Ov The Svn have already proven how to successfully merge seething heaviness and sweet pop melodies. Now, the mysterious visionary behind the cvlt, who actually started out as a black metal drummer, has unleashed a brand new lyric video for the heavy dark rock anthem “Hellbound”, setting free his casket full of morbid horror theatrics!

This occult new wave and rock n’ roll symbiosis draws you right in with an unforgettable hook that’ll seep its way right into your brain in no time – like an invitation through the gates of hell to party with the devil himself!

Watch the new lyric video for "Hellbound":

The anonymous visionary behind Cvlt Ov The Svn says: “Every one of us faces periods in life when all seems to be lost. My response to those kind of situations is to put the pedal to the floor and dive deep into the dark corners of my psyche.”

Inspired by movies like The Exorcist and the all devouring darkness itself, Cvlt Ov The Svn draws inspiration not only from the heavy rock genre and greats like Type O Negative and Turbonegro, but the nostalgic influences of mainstream artists like Roxette as well. Conceptually conveying a variety of extreme emotions, each of the album’s twelve enthralling tracks cut through the noise of society like a razorblade, leaving a long-lasting impression on the listener that’ll have them clamoring for more.

In addition to the macabre thrills of their music, there’s the character he takes on stage, twisting the dagger of perception even further like your favorite horror flick and making for a combined experience that cuts deep and close to the bone.

Cvlt Ov The Svn's innovative persona continues: “It’s easier to tell those grim stories through another identity, another character. Black cloaks just go with it, obviously. I’m a big fan of suspense and this kind of content is all about the surprises. I find it is an intriguing realm to explore. Whatever lies ahead, Cvlt Ov The Svn will adapt and thrive.”

Pre-order We Are The Dragon at this location.

Tracklisting:

"We Are The Dragon"

"My Venom"

"Don’t Be Tender Love Me Cruel"

"Hellbound"

"Dancing With The Devil"

"Twilight"

"I’m Gonna Find Out"

"Luna In The Sky Forever"

"The Murderer"

"Whore Of Babylon"

"The Pit"

"Another Infinity"

"My Venom" video:

(Photo - Jukka Hautajärvi)