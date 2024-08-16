CWF Featuring TOTO, CHICAGO Members To Release New Album In September; "Brighter Day" Video Streaming

CWF is a supergroup featuring Toto's Joseph Williams, former Chicago vocalist Bill Champlin, and Swedish guitarist/producer Peter Friestedt. The band emerged following the success of their first studio album and a chart-topping live DVD in Sweden.

Williams, known for his work with Toto and as the singing voice of adult Simba in "The Lion King," brings his acclaimed vocals to the project. Friestedt, an accomplished session player and producer with two successful solo albums, has collaborated extensively with Williams. Champlin, a 25-year veteran of Chicago and Grammy-winning songwriter, rounds out this remarkable AOR trio, bringing together decades of musical expertise and success.

Today, the legends of CWF release "Brighter Day," marking the first single off of their upcoming opus, CWF III. Listen to "Brighter Day" here, watch a video for the song below.

One of the most anticipated releases of 2024, CWF III, is set to become a milestone in the AOR/West Coast genre. This album, releasing on September 27, follows the tremendous success of CWF II, which achieved impressive chart positions in Sweden and Japan, along with the chart-topping Live In Concert DVD.

The album features an impressive lineup of iconic artists, making it a true celebration of the AOR/West Coast sound. Alongside Williams, Champlin, and Friestedt, contributions from Chicago’s Jason Scheff on vocals and bass, legendary drummer John JR Robinson, and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Randy Goodrum and Bill Champlin ensure top-notch production quality and a stellar listening experience.

Musically, the album offers a rich journey through rock, soul, and classic AOR elements. Key tracks include the Toto-flavored "Brighter Day," featuring stellar lead vocals from Joseph Williams, the Chicago-sounding ballad "Find The Love," and the straightforward rock anthem "Wings Of Tomorrow." Another highlight is the soulful duet "I Will Find You There," performed by Michael Ruff and Bill Champlin.

Pre-order CWF III here.

CWF III tracklisting:

"Brighter Day"

"Sure"

"Wings Of Tomorrow"

"Find The Love"

"Carrie"

"I Will Find You There"

"Stay With Me"

"Almost Had Me There"

"Fly Away Now"

"Moments Of Joy"

"The Last Unbroken Heart"

"Brighter Day" video: