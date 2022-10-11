CYDEMIND Issue New Single “Breach”

Montreal instrumental progressive metal band Cydemind is offering up its next single from their forthcoming album "The Descent" due out November 4, 2022 to follow their 2017 debut album Erosion.

"We’re thrilled to introduce ‘Breach’, our brand new single!" exclaims Camille Delage, keyboardist. "It’s a high-energy song that we believe is going to be appreciated by many fans!"

This single comes just a month after Cydemind unveiled "Hoax".

"While Hoax may have surprised prog fans, Breach is more in line with the classic sounds of prog metal (if there can ever be anything classic about prog!)," explains guitarist Kevin Paquet. "It’s got hard riffs, a captivating chorus, and unleashed solos."

The song musters a lot of these classic prog elements reminiscent of Dream Theater and Symphony X. "Of course when you make prog music, it’s hard not to take inspiration from these bands," admits violinist Olivier Allard. "They have molded the genre into what it is now. But I believe that the contribution of both the violin and the grand piano gives Breach a distinctive, organic, Cydemindesque sound, dare we say!"

The accompanying music video shows the band in their own jam space situated near Montreal. "We opted for something more straightforward in order to put the focus on the song and the playing," explains Alexandre Dagenais, drummer. "Our video editor, Joël Lalancette, did an outstanding job of matching the pace of the video with the song’s tempo and atmosphere. It’s dynamic and you can really understand what’s going on musically."

The Descent will showcase seven new tracks lasting just under 60 minutes. "With The Descent, we delved into the concept of obsessions and the abysses into which they can plunge the human mind," says Olivier Allard, violinist.

"The album takes us along one’s descent into hell,'' explains guitarist Kevin Paquet. “The first track, Obsessions, acts as an opening. The song contains rhythmic and melodic motifs from each of the tracks on the album. The opening melody acts a bit like the leitmotif of the obsession (whichever it is), returning several times throughout the course of the album. We follow this up with Hoax, a song that incorporates several elements of funk. As hinted by the name of the track, you should not expect the album to respect that tone; on the contrary, the music gradually shifts into something much more sinister and complex."

The band’s lineup remains the same for this second release: Olivier Allard (violin), Nico Damoulianos (bass guitar), Alexander Dagenais (drums), Camille Delage (piano and keyboards), and Kevin Paquet (guitars)

The album was mixed by Simon L’Espérance (Karcius) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios). The cover art for the album was created by Alexander Dagenais.

Tracklisting:

“Obsessions”

“Hoax”

“Breach”

“Call Of The Void”

“Hemlock”

“Slumber”

“The Last Stone”

"Breach" video:

"Hoax" video: