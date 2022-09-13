CYDEMIND Release “Summeresque” Song “Hoax”

Canadian instrumental progressive metal quintet Cydemind is back with a new song, "Hoax", out now on all digital platforms. It is also the band's first music video since their acclaimed prog metal version of Vivaldi’s "Winter" concerto.

The Montreal-based band is ecstatic to finally reveal some new music in preview to their forthcoming sophomore album The Descent to follow their 2017 debut Erosion.

"‘Hoax’ is one of the first songs we wrote for the new album, so it’s been finished for a while!" says violinist Olivier Allard. "I think it took us 3 or 4 days to write that one (it usually takes 3 or 4 months to finish one!), so it all came up pretty instinctively."

"It’s the most fun, summeresque song of the album, so we hope our fans enjoy it!" adds bassist Nico Damoulianos. "We’re also very proud of the music video; it fits the song perfectly and demonstrates very well how much fun we have playing it!"

As the name implies, "Hoax" is not the typical prog metal song you’re used to hearing. "There are funk elements all over the place in this one," explains drummer Alexandre Dagenais. "We like to brand Hoax as a Funk Metal song because it really is borrowing vibes from both genres. We always liked funk bands like Vulfpeck or Snarky Puppy, and we always felt like their music would sound well with a little metal injection. So it’s basically what we did!"

The music video was filmed in March 2022 in the Studios Frisson, Montréal, which is also where Cydemind recorded the grand piano tracks for its upcoming installment. The video was entirely produced, directed, and edited by Vincent Allard, Olivier’s brother.

Sheet music for “Hoax” can be purchased on Bandcamp.

The Descent will showcase seven new tracks lasting just under 60 minutes. "With The Descent, we delved into the concept of obsessions and the abysses into which they can plunge the human mind," says Olivier Allard, violinist.

"The album takes us along one’s descent into hell,'' explains guitarist Kevin Paquet. “The first track, Obsessions, acts as an opening. The song contains rhythmic and melodic motifs from each of the tracks on the album. The opening melody acts a bit like the leitmotif of the obsession (whichever it is), returning several times throughout the course of the album. We follow this up with Hoax, a song that incorporates several elements of funk. As hinted by the name of the track, you should not expect the album to respect that tone; on the contrary, the music gradually shifts into something much more sinister and complex."

The band’s lineup remains the same for this second release: Olivier Allard (violin), Nico Damoulianos (bass guitar), Alexander Dagenais (drums), Camille Delage (piano and keyboards), and Kevin Paquet (guitars)

The album was mixed by Simon L’Espérance (Karcius) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Fascination Street Studios). The cover art for the album was created by Alexander Dagenais.

Tracklisting:

“Obsessions”

“Hoax”

“Breach”

“Call Of The Void”

“Hemlock”

“Slumber”

“The Last Stone”

"Hoax" video: