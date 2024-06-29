CYHRA, DEAD BY APRIL, And THE DAY WE LEFT EARTH Collaborate On New Single "Parasite"

June 28 marked an electrifying moment in the metal music world as three of the

genre's most influential bands - Cyhra, Dead By April, and The Day We Left Earth - united to release their highly anticipated collaborative single, "Parasite". This groundbreaking track is now available on all major digital music platforms.

"Parasite" showcases the unique strengths of each band, blending Cyhra's melodic mastery, Dead By April's signature mix of metalcore and electronic elements, and The Day We Left Earth's atmospheric intensity. The result is a hard-hitting, adrenaline-pumping anthem that pushes the boundaries of modern metal.

Fans can expect an explosive blend of intricate guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and relentless rhythms. The lyrics of "Parasite" delve deep into themes of struggle, resilience, and overcoming inner demons, resonating with listeners on a profound level.

Jake E of Cyhra commented: "Working with Dead By April and The Day We Left Earth has been an incredible experience. 'Parasite' is a testament to our shared passion for music and our desire to create something truly special for our fans."

Pontus Hjelm of Dead By April added: "This collaboration allowed us to explore new musical territories and challenge ourselves creatively. We're thrilled with the outcome and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Martin Bjerke of The Day We Left Earth stated: "Bringing together the distinct sounds of each band has resulted in a track that is powerful, raw, and honest. 'Parasite' is a reflection of our collective energy and commitment to our art."

"Parasite" is now available for streaming and download on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other major platforms here.