CYHRA / Ex-AMARANTHE Vocalist JAKE E Attached To New American Action Movie

Acclaimed filmmaker, John Allen Soares, announces the Kickstarter campaign for his highly anticipated feature film, "EONBLADE: Part 1." This ambitious project blends cutting-edge action choreography, compelling storytelling, and high-octane visual effects to create a unique cinematic experience.

Joining the project is Jake E, renowned vocalist of metal bands CyHra and Amaranthe. He is also a powerful all-around performer as evidenced by his appearances in films like “1% - Den inre rösten” as well as numerous cinematic music videos. Jake E's involvement brings a powerful edge and significant star power to "EONBLADE," making it a must-watch for metal fans and action film enthusiasts alike.

Also attached to the project are Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water, Star Trek: Discovery), and Kaiser Johnson (Stranger Things, The Vampire Diaries)

John Allen Soares, known for his meticulous craft in action design, has received critical acclaim for his previous works like "The Danger Element." His expertise has earned him multiple awards and an Emmy nomination for motion picture editing. His work at Warner Brothers Animation earned him an Emmy nomination for motion picture editing.

The Kickstarter campaign seeks to raise funds to complete the production of "EONBLADE: Part 1," offering backers exclusive rewards, including limited-edition merchandise and producer status.

Visit the Kickstarter page here to learn more about "EONBLADE," watch the proof-of-concept video below, and discover how you can be part of bringing this epic vision to life.

John Allen Soares is an Emmy-nominated motion picture editor, martial artist, and filmmaker renowned in the underground for directing and writing The Danger Element and co-directing and starring in Sockbaby. At Warner Bros. Animation, Soares edited Looney Tunes Cartoons, earning an Emmy nomination. He also edited My Adventures with Superman, which won the 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award and received a Saturn Award nomination.