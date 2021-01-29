CYHRA Frontman JAKE E Reveals Five Vocalists That Influenced Him - "I Wanted To Become A Professional Hockey Player" (Video)

Cyhra / ex-Amaranthe vocalist Jake E. recently sat down with A&P Reacts to discuss his career as a singer and the five vocalists that influenced him on his journey.Check out the interview below.

Jake: "I didn't know if I even wanted to become a singer. I wanted to become a professional hockey player, so I completely skipped school. I didn't care much about school because I knew I was going to play hockey for the rest of my life. Then I got injured and I was saying to myself 'Holy shit, what am I going to do now?' I didn't have a back-up plan. So I thought 'What's the second mest thing to do?' and I realized 'rock star' would be cool." All the effort that I put into becoming a hockey player I then turned and put all the effort into becoming a musician."

Loaded with melodic vocal hooks and heavy yet dynamic guitars that stay nailed to the brain for days, Cyhra's second full-length release proves Jake E (ex-Amaranthe), Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot) are a band ready to take the world by storm.

No Halos In Hell is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: