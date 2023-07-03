CYHRA Frontman JAKE E Shares The Story Behind New Single "Life Is A Hurricane" (Video)

Swedish melodic metal rockers Cyhra are proud to announce their new studio album, titled The Vertigo Trigger, which will be released on August 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. They recently released a new single, "Life Is A Hurricane", and now frontman Jake E. has shared a video revealing the story behind the song.

Stream "Life Is A Hurricane" here.

Founded by vocalist Jake E (ex-Amaranthe) and guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-In Flames), and with the addition of lead guitarist Euge Valovirta (ex-Shining) and drummer Alex Landenburg (Kamelot), Cyhra has already released two highly acclaimed albums which proof that the band have managed to create their own identity and sound.

Now in 2023, coming four years after their last album, No Halos In Hell, The Vertigo Trigger is Cyhra's third studio album, and their first featuring recently added guitarist Marcus Sunesson (ex-The Crown / Engel). The band released the album’s first single 'Ready To Rumble' last autumn, and fans will now undoubtedly be pleased to learn that the track is a part of a new full-length record.

Pre-order or pre-save the new album The Vertigo Trigger here.

Recorded in the summer/autumn of 2022, The Vertigo Trigger is the band's darkest album to date. The album was entirely self-produced and mixed by guitarist Euge Valovirta, whilst the mastering was handled by long-term producer Jacob Hansen. This new album offers fans the classic Cyhra sound, full of the band's trademarks, but fresh and refined. The Swedes have modernised their song writing meaning that no Cyhra fan will be disappointed, making The Vertigo Trigger a more than worthy successor to their first two albums.

And although guitarist Jesper Strömblad isn’t a part of Cyhra's live shows currently, he was deeply involved in the writing and recording process of the album. Therefore, the band can hardly wait for his return as soon as he is ready again.

The Vertigo Trigger tracklisting:

"Ready To Rumble"

"Let's Have My Story Told"

"Live A Little"

"1,000,000 Fahrenheit"

"Buried Alive"

"The Voice You Need To Hear"

"Life Is A Hurricane"

"If I"

"Fear Of Missing Out"

"Ashlight"

"Too Old For Fairy Tales"

"Ready To Rumble"