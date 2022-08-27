CYHRA Gearing Up To Release New Single / Video "Ready To Rumble"

Cyhra, featuring former Amaranthe vocalist Jake E, are gearing up to release a new single, "Ready To Rumble", on September 2nd. Watcj for the official video, pre-save the song here.

Cyhra have announced their rescheduled No Halos In Hell tour dates for Japan. The shows were scrapped for 2022 due to the global pandemic.

Cyhra's second album, No Halos In Hell - released in 2019 - is available as 2 CD digipak, black vinyl or download. The bonus CD included in the limited digipak includes six additional songs, three of them being exclusive acoustic versions. You can order the format of your choice here.

Tracklisting:

"Out Of My Life"

"No Halos In Hell"

"Battle From Within"

"I Am The One"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Lost In Time"

"Kings Tonight"

"I Had Your Back"

"Blood Brothers"

"Hit Me"

"Man Of Eternal Rain"

"Dreams Gone Wrong" video:

"Out Of My Life" video:

"Battle From Within" lyric video: