CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "Testify" Featuring Vocalist SONNY ELBANNA; Official Video Streaming
March 16, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has checked in with the the following update:
"'Testify' (feat. Samy Elbanna) single is out now! Available on all major streaming platforms. Here's a few for starters."
"Testify" is taken from Valovirta's forthcoming solo album, Hardtones.
Hardtones will be released on May 31st. Pre-order CD, vinyl LP and bundle formats here.
Tracklist:
"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)
"Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)
"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)
"Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)
"Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"The Game"