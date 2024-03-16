CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "Testify" Featuring Vocalist SONNY ELBANNA; Official Video Streaming

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has checked in with the the following update:

"'Testify' (feat. Samy Elbanna) single is out now! Available on all major streaming platforms. Here's a few for starters."

"Testify" is taken from Valovirta's forthcoming solo album, Hardtones.

Hardtones will be released on May 31st. Pre-order CD, vinyl LP and bundle formats here.

Tracklist:

"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)

"⁠Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)

"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)

"⁠Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"⁠⁠Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)

"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)

"⁠Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)

"⁠Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"The Game"