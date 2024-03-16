CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Releases New Solo Single "Testify" Featuring Vocalist SONNY ELBANNA; Official Video Streaming

March 16, 2024, 26 minutes ago

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has checked in with the the following update:

"'Testify' (feat. Samy Elbanna) single is out now! Available on all major streaming platforms. Here's  a few for starters."

"Testify" is taken from Valovirta's forthcoming solo album, Hardtones.

Hardtones will be released on May 31st. Pre-order CD, vinyl LP and bundle formats here.

Tracklist:

"Testify" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"The Game" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Gone Without A Trace" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"⁠Pasadena ’78" (feat. Jules Näveri)
"⁠Rock & Roll Unites" (feat. Jake E)
"Fast Living, Slow Suicide" (feat. Olli Herman)
"⁠Going Down The Hole" (feat. Nico Hartonen)
"⁠⁠Not My Time" (feat. Joonas Kosonen & Ben Varon)
"Wake Up" (feat. Pekka Heino)
"⁠Flesh From The Bone" (feat. Samy Elbanna)
"⁠Road Song II" (feat. Nico Hartonen)

"The Game"



