CYHRA Sign To Reigning Phoenix Music And Release Standalone Single "Superman"; Music Video

Cyhra, the champions of melodic metal, have unleashed their latest single, "Superman", heralding a new era since the release of their third album, The Vertigo Trigger.

The track explodes with headbang-inducing riffs, as vocalist Jake E teases its epic, melody-rich chorus against a backdrop of sharp instrumentals. The almost spoken verses escalate to a larger-than-life chorus, culminating in irresistible, sing-along choirs that emphatically signal Cyhra's trajectory is set to soar above and beyond at breakneck speed.

"Sometimes, life tests our limits, but when we choose to rise, to dream, and to believe, we find the strength to be unstoppable. Because deep down, we all have a 'Superman' within us," comment Cyhra the song's meaning.

Stream/purchase the single here, and watch the music video below:

"Superman'"not only marks Cyhra's latest single but also their debut release with the burgeoning label Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), which has recently become their new record label home. This track was mastered by renowned audio engineer Maor Appelbaum, known for his work with Halford, Sabaton, and Equilibrium, among others. The artwork for "Superman" was crafted by Gustavo Sazes, a longtime collaborator who has designed for Soilwork, Dynazty, and Vltimas. Sazes has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of Cyhra's previous three studio albums as well.

Vocalist Jake E states: "We are thrilled to announce that we have officially signed with Reigning Phoenix Music! This marks an exciting new chapter in our journey, and we couldn't be prouder to join a family that shares our passion for music and artistry. Reigning Phoenix Music is home to a roster of incredible talent and a team of dedicated professionals, many of whom we've had the pleasure of working with earlier in our career. Reuniting with such familiar faces feels like coming home, and we're confident that this partnership will allow us to reach new heights together. We're already hard at work with new music, and with Reigning Phoenix Music by our side, we're more inspired than ever to create something truly unforgettable for our fans. Thank you for your continued support - it means the world to us!"

"We are are excited to welcome Cyhra to our family and for the opportunity to work with them again. Their talent, passion, and energy align perfectly with our vision of elevating artistry to new heights. Together, we're setting the stage for an incredible journey!" adds the RPM team.

(Photo - Reigning Phoenix Music)