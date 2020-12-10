CYNIC Bassist SEAN MALONE Passes At Age 50 - "He Had A Brilliant Mind, A Gracious Heart"

Cynic frontman Paul Masvidal has shared the sad news via social media that bandmate / bassist Sean Malone passed away at the age of 50 on December 9th. Cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Masvidal broke the news in the post found below.

Malone made a name for himself both as a session musician and as a member Cynic, in which he developed a strong partnership with drummer Sean Reinert. Malone and Reinert played on several records together outside Cynic, making them one of the most formidable modern progressive rhythm sections around.

Malome joined Cynic prior to the recording of the band's debut, Focus, as a session musician when the band's original bassist quit. He proved to have a good musical chemistry with the rest of the band and ended up doingf the Focus Tour in 1993. The release received critical acclaim and is considered to be one of the landmark progressive metal records.

Following Cynic's first split-up, Malone continued to work as a session bassist, performing on over fifty records and writing four music-related books. He made only one album under his own name, Cortlandt, which was released in 1996 and was reissued in 2007. He also assembled and recorded the Gordian Knot self-titled debut, released in 1999. A second Gordian Knot album, Emergent, included performances from Bill Bruford (Yes, King Crimson), Jim Matheos (Fates Warning), and Steve Hackett (Genesis, GTR), as well as Cynic members Sean Reinert, Paul Masvidal and Jason Gobel.

Malone reoined Cynic with Reinert and Masvidal in May 2008 and recorded on their comeback album, Traced In Air, and remained with the band from that point forward.

Cynic drummer Sean Reinert Drummer Sean Reinert passed away on January 24th of this year at age 48. Malone paid tribute to Reinert, saying he "offered his trust during every rehearsal, every recording, and every performance we ever did, and it's likely that I'll never experience the same again. The truth is that we're all lucky; lucky to have been alive while Sean Reinert was making music."