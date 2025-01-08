CYNIC Frontman's MASVIDAL And AGALLOCH Bassist's MOONBLADDER To Embark On "Spiritual Weight" Tour This Month

Masvidal (Paul Masvidal of Cynic, Æon Spoke, etc.) and MoonBladder (Jason Walton of Agalloch) have teamed up for the Spiritual Weight Tour, which will take place in three cities on the West Coast from January 21-24. Tickets for the intimate, mind-bending experience can be purchased upon walk up day of show. The full itinerary can be found below.

Masvidal comments, "Three exclusive, intimate solo shows across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. This January, Jason Walton (MoonBladder, Agalloch) and I are teaming up to share an evening of sound and connection. Jason’s experimental soundscapes and my acoustic meditations merge two distinct worlds into a living, breathing organism."

In addition, Paul recently worked with motion graphics editor Drain Hope to release "The Fisher Tale," a track from one of his other projects, Æon Spoke. Paul performs material from Æon Spoke at his solo shows, along with stripped-back Cynic songs. A video for the song can be viewed below.

Masvidal explains, "The visuals in this video were created using AI, with editing and motion graphics by Drain Hope himself. The visual approach has a children’s picture book fairy tale vibe, blending the feel of intentionally retro, slightly formal publisher graphics with drawings imagined by a computer. The Fisher Tale has been around for a while, originally written as an Aeon Spoke song, but for me, it always comes back to the music itself. These visuals help bring its dreamlike story to life in a more literal way.

"Musically, it’s likely the simplest song I’ve ever written—a 6/8 piece built on four cycling chords that steadily build tension. Lyrically, it’s a story about a fisherman who meets a magical fish offering him anything he desires. Like many of us, he asks for romantic love, wealth, fame, and power. But as his aspirations grow more deluded, so does his suffering. The message is simple: true joy and freedom don’t come from things outside ourselves—whether possessions, status, or relationships. Sure, they can bring fleeting moments of happiness, but it’s easy to get stuck in the endless loop of striving, thinking that more will make us whole. Ultimately, though, letting go and trusting that we’re already enough seems to be what frees us in the bigger picture. Anyway, I’ve strayed a bit—it’s really just a simple song about a fisherman and a wise, magical fish. Though who knows, maybe he gave up fishing altogether after that and started foraging seaweed instead—it’s more compassionate, and it’s great for your hair, haha.

"Warren Riker’s mix stands out to me—it’s one of those bold, unconventional decisions that just works. Panning the drums hard left and the vocals hard right for the first half of the tune creates such a vibe.

"This song emerged from a queer men’s spiritual group I joined after moving to Los Angeles. Every year, the group would focus on a theme, and we’d express it through performative art. That year’s theme, in particular, was fairy tales retold for gay men. That’s where The Fisher Tale came to life. During the performance, I was nearly naked, costumed like a wood elf, standing in the corner of a surreal forest scene alongside other characters in the piece. With my acoustic guitar, I sang the song over and over to the dreamer (audience) awake in the dream.

"At the end of the tune, you can hear birds chirping—a moment captured while I was recording vocals in an apartment I used to live in on Waverly Drive in Silverlake. It was right across from the infamous LaBianca house, known for the Manson murders, and I’d often see the Tragical History Tour bus packed with tourists driving by. The energy around there was definitely a little odd. In a way, it felt like those birds were letting me know the song was done—guess they had the final say.

"For me, songs like this exist more like physical pieces of art—they hold space and relevance in unusual ways over the passage of time. They evolve and take on new meaning, untethered from the urgency of new releases or trends. Most people haven’t heard The Fisher Tale yet, and its message feels more relevant now than ever. Sharing it again, through this video, feels like the right moment—for whatever it’s worth.”

Dates for the Spiritual Weight Tour 2025 can be found below.

Tour dates:

January

21 - San Francisco, CA - Above DNA

23 - Seattle, WA - Gallery 1412

24 - Portland, OR - Azoth

Paul Masvidal is a groundbreaking guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of Cynic, a pioneering progressive metal band known for its innovative fusion of metal, jazz, and experimental music. Widely respected as a groundbreaking guitarist and songwriter, Masvidal has collaborated with major artists across genres, adding to his legacy as an innovative musician. Over time, he has become a well recognized figure in the metal and progressive music community, with countless younger artists and musicians citing him as a key influence in both technical ability and creative vision.

Known for his philosophical and spiritual approach to art, exploring themes of the dream-like nature of reality, consciousness, and the search for deeper truths, his music transcends labels, resonating with fans of both the metal world and beyond, thanks to his ability to combine technicality with emotional depth.

Masvidal played guitar on Death’s influential album, Human, and helped shape the genre with Cynic's acclaimed 1993 release, Focus, often regarded as a seminal record in progressive metal. Following Focus, Cynic expanded their sound with albums such as Traced in Air (2008), and explored more experimental territory with EPs Re-Traced (2010) and Carbon-Based Anatomy (2011), which reimagined Cynic’s music with atmospheric and ambient textures. Cynic continued to evolve with the full-length album Kindly Bent to Free Us (2014), which took a more raw, progressive rock trio direction, further solidifying their role as innovators in the genre.

In 2022, Cynic released the futuristic concept album Ascension Codes, a deeply philosophical record that explores themes of cosmic consciousness, spirituality, and transcendence, showcasing Masvidal’s continued creative evolution.

In addition to his work with Cynic, Masvidal has produced a solo trilogy, Mythical Human Vessel, and led the alternative project Æon Spoke. He gained significant attention for his personal coming-out story in the LA Times, advocating for LGBTQ+ representation in the metal community in 2014, where he courageously shared his journey as a gay man in the metal scene, shattering stereotypes and inspiring fans worldwide.during a time when coming out was still taboo. A dedicated vegan, Masvidal promotes conscious living and mindfulness, further extending his creativity through his jewelry line, Masvidalien, inspired by metaphysical concepts.

Masvidal has also collaborated with various artists and composed music for TV and film, including the award-winning 'The Tiger Hunter.' He has also launched several signature guitars with Strandberg and now Kiesel, cementing his place as a guitarist whose influence is felt by players across a wide spectrum of genres.

His live performances offer a meditative experience, blending acoustic and electronic elements to create intimate, reflective soundscapes. Widely respected, Masvidal continues to influence generations of musicians with his technical prowess and philosophical approach to art.

(Photo - @ekaterinagorbacheva.art)