D.R.I. Announces Four Of A Kind, Thrash Zone Vinyl Re-Issues Via Metal Blade

On June 18th, D.R.I. will release vinyl re-issues of their classic albums 4 Of A Kind (1988) and Thrash Zone (1989) via Metal Blade Records. Pre-orders are available now; European fans should click here, while North American fans are directed to this location.

See below for available versions:

D.R.I. - Four Of A Kind vinyl versions:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- tanned skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear azure blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- greed w/ red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- clear poker table green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- bright red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)



D.R.I. - Thrash Zone vinyl versions:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- traffic sign yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- blue jeans marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- bright green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange w/ dark olive blob & red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- tangerine marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive)





4 Of A Kind tracklisting:

Side A

"All For Nothing"

"Manifest Destiny"

"Gone Too Long"

"Do The Dream"

"Shut-Up!"

"Modern World"

Side B

"Think For Yourself"

"Slumlord"

"Dead In A Ditch"

"Suit And Tie Guy"

"Man Unkind"

Thrash Zone tracklisting:

Side A

"Thrashard"

"Beneath The Wheel"

"Enemy Within"

"Strategy"

"Labeled Uncurable"

"Gun Control"

Side B

"Kill The Words"

"Drown You Out"

"The Trade"

"Standing In Line"

"Give A Hoot"

"Worker Bee"

"Abduction"