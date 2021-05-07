D.R.I. Announces Four Of A Kind, Thrash Zone Vinyl Re-Issues Via Metal Blade
On June 18th, D.R.I. will release vinyl re-issues of their classic albums 4 Of A Kind (1988) and Thrash Zone (1989) via Metal Blade Records. Pre-orders are available now; European fans should click here, while North American fans are directed to this location.
See below for available versions:
D.R.I. - Four Of A Kind vinyl versions:
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- tanned skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear azure blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- greed w/ red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- clear poker table green marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- bright red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
D.R.I. - Thrash Zone vinyl versions:
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- traffic sign yellow marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- blue jeans marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- bright green marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- orange w/ dark olive blob & red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- tangerine marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- maroon marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
4 Of A Kind tracklisting:
Side A
"All For Nothing"
"Manifest Destiny"
"Gone Too Long"
"Do The Dream"
"Shut-Up!"
"Modern World"
Side B
"Think For Yourself"
"Slumlord"
"Dead In A Ditch"
"Suit And Tie Guy"
"Man Unkind"
Thrash Zone tracklisting:
Side A
"Thrashard"
"Beneath The Wheel"
"Enemy Within"
"Strategy"
"Labeled Uncurable"
"Gun Control"
Side B
"Kill The Words"
"Drown You Out"
"The Trade"
"Standing In Line"
"Give A Hoot"
"Worker Bee"
"Abduction"